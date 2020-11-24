Uniper Energy Dubai and Neutral Fuels team up on maritime biofuel in UAE

Uniper Energy DMCC (UED) and Neutral Fuels have announced that they will collaborate to provide maritime biofuel in Fujairah, UAE. UED supplies very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO), and Neutral Fuels, winner of the ADIPEC 2020 Company of the Year Award in the Solutions to Climate Change category, pioneered the commercial viability of net zero biofuels to replace fossil fuels.

The two companies will blend UED’s VLSFO and Neutral Fuels biofuel, creating a maritime fuel that meets the International Maritime Organization (IMO) standard under their ISO8217:2010 RMG380 specification, thereby cutting emissions of carbon dioxide. Limiting sulfur in shipping fuels to 0.5% as mandated by the IMO reduces a significant source of atmospheric pollution, while cutting carbon emissions enables the maritime industry to become part of the solution to climate change rather than remaining part of the problem.

For Fujairah terminals that are not currently connected to the grid, biofuel can also be used instead of fossil fuel in diesel generators, producing clean, green electricity and contributing to decarbonisation.

Switching to the new clean, green maritime fuel requires no capital outlay, no change to existing engines and no investment in aftermarket scrubbers for shipowners and their cargo-owning clients. Neutral Fuels biofuels are made exclusively from used vegetable cooking oil and have no land-use issues, they are not in competition with food production, and do not cause or support deforestation.