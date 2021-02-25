BIOGEST to build biogas plant in South Korea

BIOGEST received an order to build an agricultural and food waste biogas plant in the southern region of South Korea.

The project, which is located close to Daegu, has been developed by BIOGEST in co-operation with HC Energy and DoBangYukJong Farm, and is supported by the Changnyeong-gun city office. The BIOGEST PowerRing biogas plant will be an important reference plant to attract further local projects. The expanding energy gap, technology growth and population density has greatly increased the importance of renewable energy resources. Biogas production from animal, agricultural and food waste is one of the most rapidly expanding sectors of renewable energy.

The biogas plant is fed with pig slurry and the food waste will be delivered from an organic waste collection point. BIOGEST’s proven biogas plant technology offers significant advantages in energy efficiency and operational safety, as well as an easy and cost-efficient maintenance system. The plant is able to produce both electric and thermal energy. During the process, 13 000 t of pig slurry and 5000 t of food waste are transformed into high-quality organic fertilizer that acts as a substitute for chemical products. In addition, the air quality of the pig farm can be improved.

HC Energy Chief Executive Officer Kim Hwa Su stated, “HC Energy will build BIOGEST’s and Korea’s first PowerRing biogas plant in Dobang Yukjong, Changnyeong gun. Starting with the success of the first project, we hope that the supply of anaerobic biogas plants will be further spread in Korea.”

