Bedeschi to supply equipment for Albioma’s biomass transition

The Group Albioma, an independent renewable energy producer engaged in the energy transition through biomass, photovoltaic, and geothermy, established in Metropolitan France, Overseas France, Mauritius, Brazil, and Turkey, has developed a unique partnership with the sugar industry over the last 25 years, for the use and combustion of bagasse, a fibrous residue from sugar cane, which significantly contributes to the energy autonomy of the French Overseas islands, by burning bagasse in their energy thermal plants during six months of the year (coal burning being used for the other six months).

Albioma has now begun a new major project at their thermal Plant of Bois Rouge in La Réunion, which will have a significant impact on the environment by converting their existing boilers from bagasse and coal to fully green energy combustion. This plant, which produces more than 20% of the island’s electrical power, will fully give-up the coal combustion to replace it by biomass combustion by the end of 2023, and will thereby contribute to increase the renewable energy rate of the total energy mix in La Réunion, from 35% to 51%.

Bedeschi is proud to contribute to such an important transition which marks a crucial milestone for environmental safeguarding and will respect the strictest environmental standards (dust emission, noise level, etc.). Bedeschi’s scope of supply involves Albioma installations at the Port of La Réunion, which will allow the unloading and storage of imported wood pellets from vessels. Bedeschi services are realised on a turnkey basis. They include two eco-hoppers, belt conveyors for transporting wood pellets to the domes of 45 000 m3 each, with a flow capacity of 1200 m3/hr. Moreover, Bedeschi will supply underground conveyor systems with a capacity of 1000 m3/hr to load the trucks. This project confirms not only Bedeschi’s long-term engagement in environmental safeguarding but also the high competence of its engineering team. Besides the turn-key systems and installation, Bedeschi will also guarantee continuous and prompt field assistance and maintenance to support Albioma in the realisation of the project.

The development of the new port facility will contribute to increase the economic growth of the isle and the employment rate.

