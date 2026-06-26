Polska Grupa Biogazowa opens 22nd biogas plant

Polska Grupa Biogazowa (PGB) has launched another biogas plant in Dlugoszyn, Lubusz Voivodeship, officially opening on 23 June 2026.

The biogas plant in Dlugoszyn is PGB's 22nd installation in Poland and the company's third investment in the Lubusz Voivodeship. The facility utilises advanced technological solutions, including cogeneration, enabling the efficient conversion of organic substrates into electricity and heat. The plant will process approximately 46 000 tpy of substrates, producing 8.4 GWh of electricity and 8 GWh of heat. The electricity generated meets the demand of approximately 3000 households. The biogas plants also bring tangible benefits to the local community. The 1 MWe installation generates approximately PLN 4 million annually in revenue within a 50 km radius of the investment. These funds go to local agri-food processors, transport and service companies, and digestate management companies, among others, and also contribute to the municipal budget.

The investment was completed in a very efficient nine-month construction and assembly cycle. The facility meets the highest safety standards, and its operation is fully monitored by the PGB Monitoring and Analysis Center. The newly commissioned biogas plant is already producing energy, strengthening the local economy and the region's energy security.

“PGB has been actively supporting the energy transition in Poland for years, developing biogas energy based on local, renewable raw materials, such as agricultural residues and agri-food industry by-products. These enable the efficient production of electricity and heat. PGB biogas plants play an important role in the circular economy, enabling the management of organic materials, including waste, energy production, and the production of digestate that supports soil properties. We are delighted to be able to commission another PGB investment in Poland,” said Sabine Dujacquier, President of the Management Board of Polska Grupa Biogazowa.

The new installation will bring tangible benefits to local farmers and entrepreneurs thanks to the efficient utilisation of organic raw materials and the use of process heat for wood drying, providing significant support to local furniture manufacturers and carpentry workshops. The fermentation process also generates digestate containing valuable micro and macronutrients, such as nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorus, which support soil properties.

During the ceremony, a letter from the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Stefan Krajewski, was also read. The Minister emphasised the importance of biogas plants for the development of rural areas and the country's energy transition.

“The development of agricultural biogas plants is particularly important for rural areas. Such installations enable the efficient management of agricultural and agri-food processing by-products, contribute to the diversification of income sources in rural areas, and strengthen local energy security. Such projects demonstrate that it is possible to effectively combine economic development with the responsible use of natural resources and the creation of new opportunities for rural residents,” wrote Krajewski,

Undersecretary of State in the Ministry of Energy, Marian Zmarzly, added: “Biogas plants are playing an increasingly important role in Poland's energy transformation. They provide a stable energy source, independent of weather conditions and the season, while also strengthening the country's energy security. The investment in Dlugoszyn is a significant development stimulus for the region, creating new opportunities for co-operation for local businesses and supporting the economic and energy development of the Lubusz Voivodeship. I am pleased that this project has been completed in such a short time and will serve residents for many years to come.”

The event also featured the voice of representatives of local authorities.

“As a local government, we are interested in the economic development of the municipality, but maintaining high standards of environmental protection and the quality of life of its residents is equally important to us. The opening of the biogas plant in Dlugoszyn is an investment that strengthens the municipality's economic potential and is consistent with efforts to increase the region's energy security. I am confident that the continued operation of the facility will be conducted responsibly, in compliance with applicable requirements, and in dialogue with the local community,” commented Dariusz Ejchart, Mayor of Sulecin.

Local partners and suppliers also played a significant role in the project's implementation. Among them is the Agricultural and Industrial Company ‘Smogóry’ Sp. z o.o., which will supply substrates used for biogas production. The participation of regional entrepreneurs allows for the development of an efficient value chain around renewable energy sources and supports economic development.

“These types of installations demonstrate that modern energy can truly support agricultural activities. Thanks to them, production residues, which are still a problem in many places, are gaining new uses. In the vicinity of the PGB CHP plant, they are becoming a resource used in the local economy. The investment also creates a foundation for long-term cooperation, bringing tangible benefits to all parties involved,” concluded Andrzej Babiak, President of Przedsiebiorstwo Rolno-Przemyslowe Smogóry Sp. z o.o.

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