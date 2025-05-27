Jord secures 300 ha. for flagship biofuel project in Senegal

Jord. AB has announced a major milestone in its mission to deliver clean, reliable, and locally produced renewable fuels in Africa. The Municipal Council of Sakar has officially allocated 300 ha. of land to Jord Africa for the development of a large scale biofuel project. These 300 ha. represent the first step in a planned allocation of 1000 ha., with an additional 700 ha. to be allocated as part of the project.

The land, strategically located between the villages of Dassilamé and Taiba-Bodiancounda in the Sédhiou region of southern Senegal, has been formally assigned through the official cadastral plan. The municipality of Sakar encompasses 32 villages and approximately 18 000 residents, with local economies primarily based on agriculture. The designated land has remained unused for over 20 years, and this project will bring new value to it, transforming it into a source of clean energy and job opportunities. This allocation marks a major step forward in supporting Senegal’s clean energy transition.

With this land, Jord aims to produce approximately 50 000 tpy of solid biofuel, directly contributing to Senegal’s ambitious target of reaching 40% renewable energy by 2030, in line with its national energy strategy.

The Jord Africa project will:

Provide clean, affordable, and renewable fuels.

Collaborate closely with local communities to ensure culturally sensitive, inclusive development.

Support rural development, employment, and economic opportunities.

Restore degraded land and make productive use of marginal territories.

Strengthen Senegal’s energy independence and climate resilience.

“We face many challenges in our daily lives, from working in the rice fields without proper equipment to poor road conditions and limited support for local production. If this project can help in these areas, it will ease the burden on mothers, create jobs for our youth, and support the development of the entire municipality. We’ve already made significant sacrifices and made land available because we believe in this initiative. We hope the project will give back to the community so that our municipality can grow and, in a few years, rank among the best in the region.” said Souaibou Cissè, Municipality Project Coordinator.

“We welcomed the JORD project with great hope here in the municipality of Sakar. From the beginning, the community has been very satisfied with the information shared and the protocol established. This initiative will not only enhance the value of our land but will also contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic development of our municipality. Its impact will be felt in education, healthcare, and overall well-being. We are confident that it will bring lasting change to our people’s daily lives,” added Kemo Drame, Mayor of Sakar.

“We are honoured by the trust placed in us by local authorities, our partners, and the surrounding communities. This land allocation marks the beginning of a shared journey toward sustainable development and lasting impact in Africa,” commented Peder Dagsánth, CEO at Jord AB.

While this land allocation marks a major milestone, it also opens the door to scaling a proven concept. Following successful implementation in the Dominican Republic, Jord is now bringing its solid biofuel production model to the African continent, strategically positioned to serve Europe’s rapidly growing demand for renewable, carbon-negative fuels. EU imports of wood pellets alone exceeded 30 million t in 2024, reflecting the urgency to secure sustainable alternatives at scale. This next phase will involve building infrastructure, local capacity, and strategic partnerships, offering an attractive opportunity for impact-driven investors seeking long-term value in climate-resilient energy systems.

