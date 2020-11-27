Praj Industries to supply technology for Indian biogas plant

Shri. Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon. Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG) and Steel, GOI, laid the foundation stone for the pressmud to compressed biogas (CBG) project in Karnataka. Praj Industries will deploy its RenGasTM technology for the project being set up by Leafiniti Bioenergy. The project will use 200 tbd pressmud (sugar plant waste) from the adjacent sugar plant to produce 10 tdp CBG. The plant will also produce high quality organic manure certified by Natural Organic Certification Agency (NOCA) as a co-product.

The compressed biogas produced in this plant will be utilised by IOCL under the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) scheme. The project is scheduled to be completed in the next six months.

In addition to this development, Praj and Leafiniti have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for setting up nine more CBG projects in southern India over the next three years. The cumulative 10 projects including the one underway will have a total capacity of 100 tpd CBG production and will be completed over the next three years.

CBG is a renewable biofuel in gaseous form, derived by processing bio-based feedstock such as biomass, agricultural residue, sugarcane press mud, cattle dung, etc.

These developments are in line with the objectives of the MOU that Praj signed with MoPNG on 20 November 2020 as a preferred CBG technology solutions provider, facilitating the construction of CBG plants as part of the SATAT initiative. Launched in October 2018 by the MoPNG ministry, SATAT aims to achieve production of 15 MMT of CBG from 5000 plants by 2023. An investment of over 2 lakh crore is expected to be pumped into setting up these plants.

Praj’s latest CBG technology has multi-feed flexibility, round the year biogas production, best in class yields, more efficient degradation and gas upgradation, and low utility footprint. Earlier in November, Praj unveiled its unique CBG technology by way of inaugurating its demonstration facility to produce CBG from multi-feedstock biological resources.