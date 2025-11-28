Sendai-ko Biomass Power starts operation of biomass power plant

Sendai-ko Biomass Power GK, jointly funded by Sumitomo Corp., Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd, Hokuriku Electric Power Company, and Sumitomo Corp. Tohoku Co., Ltd, has commenced commercial operations of the Sendai Port biomass power plant following completion of construction in November 2025.

With an output of 112 MW and an expected annual generation of approximately 800 000 MWh (equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of roughly 260 000 households), the plant is among Japan's largest dedicated biomass power facilities. It will provide a long-term, stable supply of renewable energy in the Tohoku region and contribute to the advancement of carbon neutrality.

The plant uses wood-based biomass fuels, including pellets and chips, derived from thinning timber, mill residues, and lower-grade wood generated during forest management. All fuels are sourced from forests under recognised forest certification programmes.

Sumitomo Corp. oversees fuel procurement, ensuring proper utilisation of forest resources and maintaining full traceability. In this project, we aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as part of broader efforts to lower overall environmental impact through the use of renewable energy, while also pursuing sustainable business operations with due consideration for forest resources.

