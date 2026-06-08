Liberia and World Bank sign agreements for energy growth

The government of Liberia and the World Bank have signed three major financing agreements worth US$125 million, marking a significant step forward in the country’s efforts to improve infrastructure, expand access to electricity, and accelerate digital transformation.

The agreements, signed in Harrisburg, Montserrado County, cover funding for the Western Africa Regional Digital Integration Program (WARDIP 2), the Regional Emergency Solar Power Intervention Project (RESPITE) Additional Financing, and the Southeastern Corridor Road Asset Management Project (SECRAMP) Second Additional Financing.

Finance and Development Planning Minister, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, de-scribed the occasion as a major milestone in Liberia’s development agenda. He thanked the World Bank for its continued partnership and support, emphasising that the projects will help address some of the country's most pressing development challenges.

The Minister also paid special tribute to World Bank Country Manager Georgia Wallen, whose leadership and commitment, he said, were instrumental in securing financing for the three initiatives.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to Madam Georgia Wallen for her tireless efforts and dedication, which contributed significantly making these projects to reach this stage,” added Ngafuan.

He noted that the investments align with the government’s ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, which focuses on creating jobs, expanding economic opportunities, and improving living standards for Liberians.

“Energy, roads, and digital connectivity are among the most important foundations for economic development. By investing in these areas, we are laying the groundwork for sustainable and inclusive growth,” he commented.

The largest portion of the financing includes US$57 million in additional support for the RESPITE Project, which aims to strengthen Liberia’s energy sector. The funding will support the expansion of renewable energy infrastructure, including improvements at the Mount Coffee hydropower plant, expansion of the country’s solar park from 20 MW to 30 MW, and the deployment of battery storage systems to improve electricity reliability.

Minister Ngafuan disclosed that the investment will help increase access to af-fordable electricity, support businesses, and improve the lives of thousands of Li-berian families.

Another US$50 million has been committed to WARDIP 2, a regional initiative designed to expand broadband access and strengthen digital connectivity across Liberia. The project will improve cyber-security, support digital governance, promote innovation and entrepreneurship, and create opportunities for e-commerce and digital payment systems.

The third agreement provides US$18 million in additional financing for SECRAMP, which supports the completion of road works along the strategic Ganta–Tappita corridor. The project is expected to improve transportation, reduce travel time and costs, facilitate trade, and increase access to markets and essential services in southeastern Liberia.

World Bank Country Manager, Georgia Wallen, reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to supporting Liberia’s development priorities. She said the three projects are designed to strengthen infrastructure, improve energy access, and accelerate digital transformation while creating opportunities for communities across the country.

“These investments are designed to improve lives, strengthen economic resilience, and create opportunities for Liberians,” Wallen concluded.

Together, the three financing agreements underscore Liberia’s commitment to expanding infrastructure, strengthening regional integration, improving energy security, accelerating digital transformation, and promoting inclusive economic growth.

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