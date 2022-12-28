Sulzer enables production of renewable fuels from waste at biofuels facilities

Sulzer has supplied flow technology solutions to convert an existing US West Coast refinery into one of the world’s largest renewable biofuels plants. The pumps will support a number of critical applications to convert waste oils and fats into renewable fuels with a lower carbon cost. Once complete, the new facility is expected to produce 3 billion l of renewable fuels per year. The conversion will slash greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the plant and help Sulzer’s customers and California, the US, to achieve their low-carbon targets.

As the world moves to cleaner forms of energy, renewable fuels offer an immediate method to decarbonise the transition period. Once fully operational in 2024, the facility will produce renewable diesel, gasoline, and sustainable jet fuel from used cooking and soybean oils, waste fats, and greases.

The project is a landmark development and part of a portfolio for renewable and sustainable fuel production. The refinery conversion offers a dual benefit – simultaneously reducing GHG emissions at the site by 50% while providing lower-carbon fuels to customers.

Critical oil recycle pumps supplied by Sulzer will enable the production of the renewable diesel, which is a key aspect of the project. Sulzer’s technology solutions will also support general processing, hard condensate pumping, and caustic transfer at the facility.

Suzanne Thoma, Executive President of Sulzer, said: “It is exciting to be involved in this innovative project and the move to low-carbon, renewable fuels. Sulzer’s flow solutions, specially engineered to fit the new performance parameters of the applications, will play a critical role in the facility and in achieving California’s emissions reductions targets. We will also enable millions of tonnes of waste oils and fats to be put to productive use.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.