Gasunie completes biomethane network connection

In late July, Gasunie completed a connection between the existing underground gas networks near Axel in the province of Zeeland and Ossendrecht in Noord-Brabant. This network connection will create additional transport capacity for biomethane, giving both current and new producers greater scope to supply sustainable gas to the network. As a result, more homegrown sustainable energy will be available to domestic households, industry, and transport, thereby facilitating further growth of biomethane production.

To make the connection in the regional network, Gasunie used an existing natural gas pipeline that is no longer needed to transport natural gas. As a result, no new pipelines needed to be laid. Reusing existing infrastructure reduces the amount of work needed, avoids using extra materials and minimises the impact on local communities. Work was only carried out at Gasunie sites outside the built-up area. The connection work was recently completed.

Biomethane is produced all year round, but gas demand is highly seasonal. This leads to regular local surpluses, especially in the summer. The connection between the Zeeland and Noord-Brabant gas networks will make it easier to transport biomethane to areas where there is demand, meaning better network utilisation and scope for further production growth.

This extra capacity is badly needed. Domestic biomethane production grew by 14% last year and the number of producers grew from 92 to 108. Over the coming years, great efforts will be made to further increase the share of biomethane to 2 billion m3/y.

Noord-Brabant has great potential for biomethane production, given the availa-bility of organic waste streams from agriculture and farming. Gasunie is therefore investing in infrastructure expansion at several locations in the province.

In addition to the network connection between Axel and Ossendrecht, biomethane boosters will soon be connected in Tilburg and Mill. These installations raise the pressure of biomethane, so that it can be fed into Gasunie’s transport net-work from the Enexis network. Together, these projects will make a greater amount of sustainably produced gas available for domestic households, companies, and industry.

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