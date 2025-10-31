Clean Energy Fuels signs new supply agreements

Clean Energy Fuels Corp., the largest provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market, has announced a series of new agreements with customers across the US expanding their use of ultraclean, affordable renewable natural gas (RNG). The company also grew its customer base for bulk LNG, including multiple space companies.

These new agreements, which include RNG, operations, and maintenance, as well as construction of fuelling infrastructure, reflect the continued momentum of RNG adoption in multiple transportation markets, as fleets seek immediate and cost-effective solutions to reduce emissions.

“As more fleets look to decarbonise their operations, RNG continues to stand out as a proven, economical and scalable solution that is ready now,” said Chad Lindholm, Senior Vice President at Clean Energy. “These new agreements demonstrate the versatility of RNG across industries and the growing demand for a clean fuel alternative that delivers on sustainability without compromising performance at a significant discount to diesel.”

Clean Energy has signed a fuelling agreement with milk co-operative, United Dairymen of Arizona. The deal will supply 200 000 gal. of RNG to five different fleets operating natural gas trucks. Many of the trucks are equipped with the new Cummins X15N engine and haul dairy products. United Dairymen has played a critical role in the deployment of X15N-powered RNG trucks and continues to be a leader in supporting sustainable trucking and cleaner alternative fuels like RNG.

Paper Transport has signed RNG fuelling agreements with Clean Energy, accounting for approximately 250 000 gal. of RNG annually to fuel a dozen new trucks. Long-time advocates of RNG’s ability to reduce carbon emissions, Paper Transport hauls goods for sustainability-focused, well-known brands nationwide and has been a Clean Energy partner for over 10 years. Clean Energy provides fuel for nearly 50 Paper Transport trucks across nine states.

Giant Oil, a fuelling station operator and petroleum products vendor, has signed an RNG supply agreement with Clean Energy for its station in Cheswick, Pennsylvania. The deal will provide approximately 180 000 gal./y of RNG. Pitt-Ohio is one of Giant Oil’s main customers fuelling at the site.

Birkmire Trucking, a long-time natural gas user operating in New York and Pennsylvania, has signed an RNG supply deal with Clean Energy for its private fuelling station. The agreement will fuel 15 vehicles with an anticipated 100 000 gal./y of RNG.

Vestis, one of the largest uniform companies in the country, has signed an agreement with Clean Energy to fuel 12 medium-duty trucks with RNG at Clean Energy stations. The vehicles will operate in Texas and California.

Clean Energy has entered a new RNG supply and station upgrade agreement with the Atlantic City Jitney Association, extending a 15-year partnership. The deal includes a significant upgrade of their existing natural gas station to support 125 new RNG shuttle buses with an estimated 300 000 gal./y. Their fleet, which operates a total of 190 RNG shuttle buses, also serves as Atlantic City’s emergency response fleet during hurricanes. They secured state funding to replace ageing vehicles with new RNG-powered shuttles – a decision made because of the proven reliability of running RNG shuttle buses over the past 15 years, especially during power outages.

Republic Services continues to grow its RNG fuelling portfolio with new station builds and upgrades in Colorado and Nevada. In Fort Collins and Parker, Colorado, Clean Energy has completed two new fuelling stations designed to support 135 RNG trucks and will supply an anticipated 275 000 gal. Additionally, Republic Services is expanding its largest RNG fleet in North Las Vegas, Nevada, with a major station upgrade that adds 41 new fuelling stalls. 15 new trucks will be added in the first year, and Clean Energy will continue supplying RNG.

USA Hauling & Recycling has renewed its RNG supply contract with Clean Energy, committing to 2.5 million gal./y of RNG annually to fuel 150 refuse vehicles and other third-party trucking fleets operating throughout Connecticut. The longstanding partnership continues to grow with Clean Energy also contracted to build its fifth station in South Windsor, Connecticut – a private time-fill station designed to fuel 40 additional RNG refuse trucks.

Clean Energy has signed an RNG supply agreement with Ecotech Waste Logistics, a solid waste hauler based in Jeffersonville, Indiana. The deal will provide approximately 300 000 gal. of RNG annually to fuel 30 vehicles in the company’s fleet.

Clean Energy has signed a new bulk LNG fuelling agreement with Astrobotic, a pioneering space exploration company developing lunar landers and rovers. The deal will provide 100 000 gal. of LNG to support Astrobotic’s operations as it continues to advance its spacecraft systems.

Stoke Space, a company specialising in reusable rockets, has entered into a new agreement with Clean Energy for the supply of 120 000 gal. of high-purity LNG. The fuel will be used for rocket engine testing which often requires consistent, high-purity methane for accurate and effective testing.

Apollo Energy Resources, a power generation company, has signed a new bulk LNG fuelling agreement with Clean Energy for 480 000 gal. to support the transportation of materials critical to advanced energy solutions.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the lat-est issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Re-search, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, NEUMAN & ESSER, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!

