Planning approval secured for solar and energy storage project in Wales

Lightsource bp has announced planning approval for Plas Power solar and energy storage, a proposed 57 MWac project in Wrexham, North East Wales. Once developed, the project will generate enough renewable energy to power 22 700 houses each year, helping to cut carbon emissions and strengthen the UK’s energy security.

The site was chosen because it sits close to the Legacy Substation, providing a straightforward connection point to the electricity grid. The landscape, along with established trees and woodland, offers strong natural screening that helps limit views from residential properties. The land is classed as lower-grade agricultural land and presents good opportunities to deliver wider environmental improvements and benefits for the local community.

This project will provide a source of homegrown, renewable energy, help to reduce carbon emissions, strengthen energy security, and because solar power is one of the cheapest ways to generate electricity, it will help lower bills too.

The project has been carefully designed to minimise disruption to local wildlife, including otters, newts, and birds. Existing habitats on site will be strengthened, and new ones created, with a dedicated area set aside for habitat enhancement such as wildflower meadows, tussocky grasslands, ponds, and invertebrate banks. Planting and habitat creation will focus on native species and are expected to deliver a significant biodiversity net gain across the site. The design also allows some of the fields currently used for sheep grazing to continue to do so, with grazing taking place alongside the panels.

Community involvement has been a core priority throughout the development of the project. Following our consultations in Spring 2024, Lightsource bp incorporate local feedback and updated the proposals to include additional trees and hedge-row planting to the north of the site, providing greater screening for properties on Tan Llan. We also increased the setbacks from ancient woodland and veteran trees both within and adjacent to the site.

As part of the project, Lightsource bp will provide a fund to be shared between Coedpoeth and Esclusham community councils. A further investment will be made to support local projects and initiatives that benefit the community.

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