Electric Ireland wins renewable electricity contract

Electric Ireland has won a major 100% renewable electricity contract with the Northern Ireland Executive, playing an important role in it achieving its carbon emission targets.

The contract, which will see the Department of Finance making savings of £31 million, is an important investment in the renewable recovery. Government department buildings and more than 50 organisations will benefit from the multi-million-pound savings.

The procurement process was led by the Department of Finance’s Construction and Procurement Delivery (CPD) team, working in collaboration with the Department for the Economy (DfE) and the Strategic Investment Board (SIB). Properties belonging to the Education Authority, further education colleges and universities will all see substantial savings as part of the announcement.

The central government contract builds on Electric Ireland’s considerable local government footprint with confirmation, in October 2020, that the supplier secured a £13 million deal to provide 10 Northern Ireland Local Authorities with renewable energy.

Commenting on the announcement, Finance Minister, Conor Murphy, said “This contract shows how public procurement can deliver financial and environmental benefits. Energy management across our diverse portfolio of properties is fundamental to the efficient operation of the government estate, and I welcome the significant savings achieved through this contract with Electric Ireland.

“We have a responsibility to develop sustainability in government buildings, and this move to using 100% renewable electricity is a reflection of our commitments to reduce our carbon footprint and minimise the impact of climate change.”

