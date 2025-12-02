Limes secures approval for solar-storage project in Chile

Limes Renewable Energy, a global developer specialising in solar, wind, and battery energy storage systems (BESS) projects, has secured the environmental qualifica-tion resolution (RCA) for its Pradera Larga project in Chile’s Valparaíso Region.

The hybrid project will combine 84 MWp of solar photovoltaics (PV) with a 90 MW BESS, representing an estimated total investment of around US$150 million.

Located in the Casablanca area of Central Chile, Pradera Larga reflects Limes’ strategy of developing renewable assets closer to high electricity demand centres. While large scale solar PV in Central Chile involves more complex permitting than in the northern desert regions, Limes is focused on the long-term advantages of these locations, including strong and growing demand and limited local generation. By reducing dependence on long-distance transmission, this approach also helps lower power purchase agreement (PPA) contract risk, a well-known bottleneck for PV projects in Northern Chile.

Martin Libra, Limes Head of LATAM, said: “Pradera Larga is a flagship project for Limes in Chile. Reaching this milestone in such a complex area demonstrates our expertise in developing challenging projects and confirms that we are focused on the right locations. With Pradera Larga and the rest of our Chilean pipeline moving toward maturity, Limes is strongly positioned in the region and actively assessing new opportunities across Latin America.”

Cristiano Spillati, Limes Managing Director, commented: “Securing the RCA for Pradera Larga reaffirms our long-term commitment to Chile and reflects the sustained efforts of our local team. Building on the track record we have established over many years in Italy, we are now applying the same strategy in Chile, fully aligned with our vision to become an independent power producer (IPP).”

Over the next year, Limes will advance the project toward ready-to-build, progressing construction financing, PPA negotiations, and procurement activities.

