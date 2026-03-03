Greenvolt and Reel establish strategic partnership

Greenvolt Power, a global renewable energy developer, has formed a strategic partnership with Reel, a Danish B2B electricity provider and energy trader, to deliver balancing and optimisation services for the Høegholm hybrid energy park – one of Denmark’s landmark solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects, located in western Denmark on Djursland.

The project is being developed and built by Greenvolt Power and is currently under construction, with full commercial operations expected in 1Q26 for the PV system and in 4Q26 for the BESS unit. The hybrid facility combines 97.36 MW of solar PV with a 60 MW/120 MWh battery energy storage system, positioning Høegholm among one of the largest integrated hybrid assets in the country.

Reel will leverage its proprietary trading technology and market expertise to manage the asset’s participation in wholesale, intraday, and ancillary service markets, ensuring optimal performance and system value. The company will also structure optimised hedges for Danish corporates through its power purchase agreement (PPA) offering.

“The Høegholm project is a prime example of the future of renewable energy — hybrid assets that combine generation with flexibility,” said Anders Engtoft Meld-gaard, CCO and Co-Founder of Reel. “We are thrilled to partner with Greenvolt Power to manage this complex asset. By leveraging our optimisation platform, we will ensure that the renewable energy produced at Høegholm is delivered when the grid needs it most, maximising both climate impact and commercial performance.”

“This partnership reflects our long term strategy of building resilient, high performing renewable energy platforms across Europe. Collaborations of this kind strengthen our position as a stable and trusted business partner, while enabling us to deliver projects that raise the standard for hybrid renewable infrastructure,” added Lukasz Zagórski, Energy Management Origination Commercial Director, Greenvolt Power.

“Securing a sophisticated optimisation partner is critical for a project of this scale and technical complexity,” commented Henri Schuman, Business Development Director for Greenvolt Power in Denmark. “Reel’s expertise in the Danish market and their innovative approach to balancing and optimisation align perfectly with our goal of delivering resilient, high-performing renewable infrastructure. Together, we are setting a new standard for how solar and storage can work in tandem to support Denmark’s 2030 climate goals.”

Once operational, the Høegholm plant will produce approximately 97 GWh of clean energy per year, enough to power more than 24 000 Danish households. The partnership reinforces Greenvolt Power’s commitment to delivering advanced hybrid renewable energy solutions across Northern Europe. The Høegholm project illustrates the Group’s capability to combine generation and flexibility assets to support national climate strategies and increasing grid stability requirements.

