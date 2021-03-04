MENCK to supply hydraulic hammers for TenneT project

MENCK, a brand for the foundations and cables business segment within marine energy and infrastructure services company Acteon, has signed a contract with Swiss offshore specialist Allseas to deliver piledriving and handling equipment for the installation of TenneT’s DolWin6 offshore converter platform in the German North Sea.



A MENCK hydraulic hammer.

Completion of the DolWin6 project is scheduled for 2023. Like the previous projects, DolWin3 and BorWin3, it is a direct-current connection between offshore wind farms and mainland Germany with a 900-MW transmission capacity and is part of the German government’s commitment to increase the country’s renewable energy supply.

MENCK will provide its submersible MHU 3500S hydraulic hammer, which is capable of driving monopiles and smaller sized piles by delivering 3500-kJ impact energy. It will also supply a back-up MHU 1900S hammer and follower. The MENCK noise reduction unit is an integral part of the MHU hammers and will be used during operation for active reduction of the underwater noise generated during pile installation.

Two 96-in. internal lifting tools will be provided by Acteon product and service line brand LDD. The installation is expected to take 15 days.

