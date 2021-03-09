Shell and Alfen launch energy storage pilot for electric vehicle charging

Shell and Alfen have launched a pilot to trial an on-site battery-powered system to support ultra-fast electric vehicle charging at Shell’s Zaltbommel forecourt in the Netherlands.

Connected to a virtual power plant (VPP), the system provides additional benefits as it can use the spare capacity of the battery to sell electricity back to the grid at peak demand moments. This generates revenue for the site – and helps provide stability to the electricity grid.

The pilot combines Alfen’s battery with Shell’s fast charging expertise, including software management from Shell-owned NewMotion and Greenlots, to enable fast charging at grid-constrained locations where it would otherwise be impossible. It is also a sustainable solution - using stored energy helps maximise the use of renewable electricity.

Charge point availability is key to mass uptake of EVs and this system helps address some infrastructure challenges. It could also serve as a blueprint for Shell’s future installation activities. The pilot comes only weeks after Shell set out its strategy to accelerate its transformation into a provider of net-zero emissions energy products and services, powered by growth in its customer-facing businesses. This includes an aim to grow its global EV network to around 500 000 charge points by 2025.

“By supporting the introduction of additional ultra-fast charging points this solution can help meet customers’ charging needs at grid constrained locations, both at Shell owned retail stations and also at our customers’ premises,” said Roger Hunter, Vice President Electric Mobility at Shell. “We will continue to provide affordable and accessible electric charging services to enable more customers to drive electric.”

Andreas Plenk, Business Unit Director Energy Storage Solutions at Alfen added: “As a supplier of transformer substations and smart grid connection services for the Shell Recharge ultra-fast charging locations throughout the Netherlands, we are extremely proud to be able to expand that work with energy storage. We believe that the integration of energy storage at EV fast charging stations is important to ensure grid stability while providing EV drivers with an optimal charging experience.”

