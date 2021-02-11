RWE and ASML sign clean energy PPA

RWE, a renewable energy company and player in global energy trading, and ASML, one of the world's largest suppliers of lithography systems for the semiconductor industry, have signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). Under the terms of the 10-year agreement, which is already underway, ASML will be provided with more than 250 GWh/yr of green electricity from RWE.

The power will be delivered from a portfolio of various renewable energy sources across different technologies: two new RWE onshore wind farms and one solar plant in the Netherlands, as well as an offshore wind farm in Belgium. The two RWE wind farms, Oostpolderdijk and Westereems 3, with a total installed capacity of 16.5 MW, are located near Eemshaven and will both be commissioned during 2021. The offshore wind farm, Northwester 2, off the coast of Zeebrugge, is operated by Belgian company, Parkwind, and the solar plant, owned by a company in which RWE holds a minority share, is situated near Borssele.

The RWE wind farms were developed, built and are operated by the company’s subsidiary, RWE Renewables. The procurement of green electricity from third parties and its supply to ASML is handled by RWE Supply & Trading. This set-up allows RWE to offer a variety of self-built and third-party-operated renewable assets with maximum flexibility to meet customers’ specific needs.

To expand its capacity, the company is currently constructing four new onshore wind farms and a solar plant in the Netherlands with a total installed capacity of approximately 120 MW.

RWE has signed numerous PPAs, both in Europe and the US. As the company is active around the globe and across different renewable technologies, a wide range of renewable power solutions can be offered.

