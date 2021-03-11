VivoPower International PLC has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary in Australia, J.A. Martin Electrical Pty Limited (J.A. Martin) has recently been awarded a contract to complete all electrical works for the 200 MW Blue Grass Solar Farm located near the town of Chinchilla in the Australian state of Queensland. The project will be the third Australian solar farm completed by J.A. Martin in partnership with lead EPC contractor GRS and brings J.A. Martin’s total of completed and contracted solar farms to over 350 MWdc.

Once energised, the Blue Grass Solar Farm will generate approximately 420 000 MWh/y of clean energy, enough to power 80 000 homes, and avoid over 320 000 tpy of carbon dioxide emissions, the equivalent of approximately 130 000 vehicles. The project’s construction will create approximately 400 local jobs.

Phil Lowbridge, General Manager of J.A. Martin, said, “J.A. Martin is excited to have the opportunity to once again work with GRS to construct another major solar farm, our largest to date and our first utility-scale solar project in Queensland. We look forward to completing another successful project and continuing to help power the growth of renewable energy across Australia.”

Carlos López, Managing Director of GRS, added, “Our progress in Australia, with Blue Grass Solar Farm as paragon of our remarkable milestones in 2020, tells us that we are on the right track. We are growing at a good pace in the country, working hard to be part of the sustainability goals set in the Australian renewable calendar, to contribute to the economic development of the community and to demonstrate that we are a great partner to carry out projects in a timely manner. 2021 is about to be a great year for GRS in Australia.”

