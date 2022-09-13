Serentica Renewables to install 1500 MW of hybrid wind and solar capacity

Serentica Renewables has announced the launch of a Renewable Energy Platform in India. This green energy company will focus on providing round-the-clock carbon-free power to large consumers of energy in India. It will specialise in providing end-to-end green solutions to the consumers, including connectivity to the appropriate transmission network.

Serentica plans to install approximately 1500 MW of solar and wind power across multiple sites in the states of the Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, India, where the company has already acquired connectivity approvals. A large part of this capacity will be used to deliver close to 600 MW of round-the-clock clean energy to various entities of the Vedanta Group. The capacity will be commissioned in 24 months, subject to statutory approvals. Serentica will also participate selectively in government tenders subject to the project having synergies with its overall focus of providing direct green energy solutions to commercial and industrial customers.

Quote from the company on the launch – “Serentica is committed to reversing climate change by decarbonising energy-intensive industries such as steel, cement, aluminium, and zinc. Industries account for over 30% of total carbon emissions. In India, most of the electricity demand of industrial consumers is met through thermal sources. We want to take advantage of the best-in-class policy framework rolled out by the government of India to promote green energy in the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector.”

In the medium-term, Serentica aims to install 5000 MW of carbon-free generation capacity coupled with different storage technologies. Eventually, it aims to supply over 15 billion units of clean energy annually and displace 20 million t of CO 2 emissions.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, biofuels, green hydrogen, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report discussing the outlook for renewables in the US.