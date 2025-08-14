Gentari breaks ground on Maryvale solar and energy storage project

Gentari has marked the groundbreaking of the Maryvale solar & energy storage project, a key milestone in delivering reliable, low-carbon energy for New South Wales (NSW).

Project Maryvale is a next-generation hybrid renewable energy facility that integrates a 243 MWp solar installation with a 172 MW/409 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). Once operational, it can deliver up to 172 MW of dispatchable clean electricity – enough to power around 82 000 homes annually – while helping to avoid up to 615 000 t of carbon emissions each year. At the peak of construction, the project is expected to create up to 360 jobs and unlock local opportunities across the regional supply chain.

“Project Maryvale represents our commitment to accelerating Australia’s energy transition with reliable, dispatchable renewable energy,” said Claire Elkin, Head of Gentari Australia. “As one of the first large scale DC-coupled solar and storage projects in the country it embodies our ambition to deliver clean energy solutions at scale while supporting grid resilience.”

