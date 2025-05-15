GE Vernova to expand manufacturing footprint in India

GE Vernova has announced plans to invest approximately US$16 million in India to expand its electrification manufacturing and engineering footprint – specifically, advanced grid technologies that enable stable, reliable, and secure delivery of electricity.

The investment will be made by GE Vernova T&D India Limited (GEV T&D), the listed entity of GE Vernova’s Electrification business in India and includes the development of a new manufacturing line at its existing facility in Chennai (Pallavaram) and a new facility in Noida. These expansions are expected to enhance the ability of GE Vernova T&D India Limited to manufacture and test key next-generation equipment used in modern transmission systems, supporting both India’s energy transition and export demand from other fast-growing economies.

These new expansions will focus on high voltage direct current (HVDC) and flexible alternating current transmission systems (FACTS) – technologies that help stabilise power grids, reduce transmission losses, and make it easier to connect renewable energy like solar and wind. These systems are critical for getting renewable energy from where it is generated – often in remote areas – to where it is needed most: cities, industries, and communities.

“India continues to be a critical part of our global strategy – both for our customers and as a manufacturing hub,” said Johan Bindele, VP of Grid Systems Integration at GE Vernova. “GE Vernova’s Electrification equipment backlog has more than tripled over the past year – driven by strong demand for transformers, switchgear, and grid technologies including HVDC and FACTS. These new expansions are aimed at enhancing our capabilities in the region, helping reduce supply chain dependencies, and allowing us to deliver faster, smarter solutions to customers in India and around the world.”

“With energy demand rising and more renewables being added to the grid, the need for strong, smart, and flexible infrastructure has never been greater,” added Sandeep Zanzaria, Managing Director and CEO of GE Vernova T&D India Limited. “Through this investment, we are strengthening our ability to deliver technologies that help utilities move more power, with fewer losses, over longer distances – and do it more sustainably.”

Investment details

The new manufacturing line at the existing Chennai facility will produce line commutated converter (LCC) HVDC valves and voltage source converter (VSC) static synchronous compensator (STATCOM) valves. These valves are key components of advanced HVDC and FACTS systems. LCC is typically used for long-distance, high-capacity power transmission, while VSC is more suitable for connecting renewable energy sources and providing grid stability.

In Noida, GE Vernova T&D India Limited will set up a new engineering and test lab to support design and system validation for these solutions, as well as supply control systems ensuring quality and performance in real-world grid conditions.

The Noida lab is expected to be operational by the end of 2025, and the new manufacturing line in Chennai facility by early-2027.

