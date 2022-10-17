Iberdrola starts up the world’s first wind-solar hybrid plant in Australia

Iberdrola has started the commissioning in Australia of its first wind-solar hybrid project in the world, Port Augusta, after being registered in the National Electricity Market Registry by the Australian Energy Market Operator. This renewable facility, located in the state of South Australia, combines 210 MW of wind power with 107 MW of photovoltaic (PV) power and has required an investment of AUS$500 million.

Comprising 50 wind turbines and 250 000 solar panels, the complex is the largest wind-solar hybrid farm in the southern hemisphere. The plant will prevent the emission of 400 000 tpy of CO 2 into the atmosphere and will be able to generate enough clean energy to supply the equivalent demand of 180 000 Australian households.

The project thus enters the full generation phase with the commissioning of the PV modules, in addition to the wind power part of the installation, which began the first tests to export energy to the grid last April.

The project, which has generated 200 jobs during its construction, has involved local, global, and Spanish suppliers. Specifically, the Spanish company Elecnor was responsible for building the plant’s substation and transmission line, as well as the storage areas and access roads. Vestas has manufactured and installed the 50 wind turbines of 4.2 MW unit capacity in the wind farm; Longi has supplied the solar panels for the PV plant, and Sterling&Wilson has been in charge of its construction.

The commissioning of Port Augusta will make a significant contribution to achieving South Australia’s ambitious targets; it hopes to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2030. In addition to facilitating decarbonisation, the plant will help reduce consumer electricity prices and advance energy self-sufficiency. To generate the same amount of power as Port Augusta will produce with a traditional combined cycle would require approximately 155 million m3/y of gas.

