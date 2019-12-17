Aggreko and Resolute sign hybrid power plant contract

Aggreko, a provider of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy services, has signed a 16 year contract with Resolute to deliver a hybrid power plant at the Syama gold mining complex, located in Southern Mali.

Aggreko plans to install, operate and maintain a 40 MW thermal power plant and a 10 MW battery storage system, with a further 20 MW of solar power planned in 2023. Works on the power plant are due to start immediately, with the first delivery of power being targeted for 3Q20.

The hybrid power solution, which will be administered through a power supply agreement, could reduce Syama's power costs by an estimated 40%. Once all the renewable power sources are fully installed it could also reduce carbon emissions by approximately 20%.

Installation of the new power plant will be delivered in a two-stage approach:

Phase 1 – Installation of three Wärtsilä modular blocks, providing a total of 30 MW of power next to the existing power station and 10 MW Aggreko Y.Cube battery storage system for spinning reserve displacement in 2020.

Phase 2 – Installation of one further 10 MW modular block in 2022 and 20 MW of solar power system in 2023. Once the solar system is installed, the batteries will also smooth out fluctuations in the solar power output to facilitate integration into the hybrid system.

The initial site infrastructure layout will include space to accommodate a fifth 10 MW modular block, enabling the mine to add additional power capacity if needed in the future to support growth or expansion plans.

Aggreko's team is already familiar with Syama, having provided rental power solutions at the site since 2015. Since August 2019, Aggreko rental units have been the primary source of power at the mine.

The thermal element of the project is being implemented in partnership with Wärtsilä, using its modular block technology and design. The project marks one of Wärtsilä's first sales of its product, and Aggreko's first contract to deliver it.