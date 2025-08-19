Shoals Technologies Group and PCL to build hybrid project in Australia

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc., a global leader in electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for the energy transition market, has announced the official groundbreaking of the Maryvale solar and energy storage project in partnership with PCL Construction and clean energy solutions provider, Gentari.

Australia has set ambitious targets to generate 82% of its electricity from renew-able sources by 2030, with solar and storage playing a pivotal role. Located near Wellington in central western New South Wales, the Maryvale project is one of Australia’s largest DC-coupled solar and battery energy storage systems. PCL will leverage Shoals’ industry-leading string harnesses, SuperJumpers, and Super Combiners on the project to deliver approximately 243 MW of solar generation capacity, paired with 172 MW of battery storage. As one of the first of its kind in the region, Maryvale enables long-duration clean energy delivery and strengthens grid reliability.

“We are thrilled to shape the future of energy with partners who share our values and vision,” stated Gopi Govindraj, PCL Country Manager, Australia. “Our collaboration with Shoals is driving a milestone achievement in renewable energy infrastructure. Together, we are delivering eastern Australia's first utility scale DC-coupled solar and battery hybrid system, blending technical innovation with a shared drive to accelerate the clean energy transition. Partnerships like this are how we create meaningful change, building smarter infrastructure and brighter futures for the communities we serve.”

Gentari serves as the project owner and visionary force behind the Maryvale solar and energy storage project. As a leading clean energy solutions provider in the Asia-Pacific region, Gentari is committed to accelerating the global transition to net-zero emissions.

“We are proud to partner with PCL Construction and Gentari on this landmark project,” added Jeff Tolnar, President at Shoals. “The Maryvale project marks a significant milestone in Australia’s clean energy journey, showcasing the power of solar and storage integration at scale. By combining Shoals’ advanced electrical balance-of-system solutions with the expertise of our partners, we’re helping to accelerate the deployment of solar and storage projects in the region.”

PCL has commenced construction of the project, with commercial operations expected to begin in early 2027. Once operational, the Maryvale project will contribute to Australia’s renewable energy targets and provide reliable, dispatchable power to the National Electricity Market.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!