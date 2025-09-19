Lightsource bp advances first solar and storage hybrid project

Lightsource bp has commenced delivery on a 49 MW/562 MWh, long-duration direct current (DC)-coupled battery energy storage system that will integrate with its 585 MWdc Goulburn River solar farm near Merriwa, New South Wales, Australia.

Goulburn River is one of the first large scale DC-coupled solar-battery hybrid projects to enter construction in Australia. By connecting the battery on the DC side of the plant, it will share inverters, transformers, and a single grid-connection with the solar array, reducing energy losses and shifting surplus daytime generation into the evening peak and overnight periods.

The hybrid project’s battery component is backed by a long-term energy service agreement (LTESA) through the New South Wales Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap, while the solar component is supported by the Commonwealth’s Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS). These policy mechanisms provide long-term revenue certainty while accelerating renewable energy capacity into the National Electricity Market.

Located in a highly strategic position within the New South Wales grid, the Goulburn River development also includes plans for two additional co located battery energy storage systems beyond the current LTESA. One of these – a 450 MW/1370 MWh standalone battery – was announced as also having secured support under the Commonwealth’s CIS, reinforcing the role of large scale storage in enabling the lowest cost, reliable transition to dispatchable low carbon energy in line with the objectives of the CIS.

Adam Pegg, Chief Operating Officer for Asia-Pacific at Lightsource bp, commented: “This is a pivotal milestone for Lightsource bp globally, marking the delivery of our first DC-coupled battery and reflecting the outstanding work of our team. Reaching this stage on the Goulburn River battery is much more than a construction milestone – it shows how firmed renewables have moved from concept to a critical component of Australia’s energy future.

“This project also demonstrates why international capital is flowing to Australia. Energy policy certainty and tools like NSW’s Roadmap and the Commonwealth’s CIS provide investors the confidence they need, while our technology choices maximise every renewable electron possible. That means more jobs, helping to reduce power bills and a grid that can meet booming demand from data centres, electrified transport and advanced manufacturing.

“By demonstrating that long-duration storage can firm solar generation, we can cover the peak periods and enable coal to retire on or ahead of schedule.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, NEUMAN & ESSER, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!