Deutsche Bank supports European Energy’s Mokoan hybrid solar and battery project

Deutsche Bank has provided European Energy with an AUS$110 million, three-year non-recourse financing package for the Mokoan hybrid solar farm and battery project. The package will refinance the existing debt facilities of the operational Mokoan solar farm and support the construction and operation of the co-located AC-coupled Mokoan battery energy storage system (BESS) in Victoria, Australia.

For the transaction, Deutsche Bank acted as sole lender and letter of credit facility financier, providing the term loan, construction loan, debt service reserve, and bank guarantee facilities, while also serving as hedging bank for the interest rate swap solution. In addition, Deutsche Bank acted as account bank, facility agent, and security trustee for the transaction.

The 58 MW Mokoan solar farm has been fully operational since June 2025 and generates approximately 113 GWh of electricity annually, enough to power more than 18 000 homes. The project was selected under the Australian government's Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS), which provides long-term revenue support for new renewable energy projects. Once operational, the co-located 40 MW/80 MWh Mokoan BESS is expected to enhance grid stability and support greater integration of renewable energy.

“We are proud to support projects that enable greater renewable energy integration and contribute to Australia's energy transition. This transaction demonstrates our ability to deliver integrated financing solutions across the project lifecycle, supporting clients as they develop critical energy infrastructure,” Rachel Chia, Head of Project Finance, APAC at Deutsche Bank.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of 2026 is out now! The new issue starts with a regional report on Latin America and the Caribbean, considering the benefits and challenges of renewable energy development in the region. The issue also covers topics such as lubricants, digitalisation, the importance of ports, battery storage technology, and more! With contributors from industry leaders including ABB, WindEurope, Sungrow, among others, this is an issue not to miss.