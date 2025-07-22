Ingeteam completes commissioning of a hybrid project in Hawaii

The Hawaiian hybrid project Hale Kuawehi is now operational. Ingeteam has completed the commissioning work for the 11 inverter power stations supplied for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. The site adds a 30 MW capacity of solar photovoltaic energy to Hawaii grid combined with a 120 MWh battery storage system.

This project, located in the town of Waimea, on the island of Hawaii, will be able to supply power to some 14 600 Hawaiian homes. The batteries will charge during the day and will be able to inject the stored energy into the grid when necessary, for up to four hours at a time.

The electricity generated by this project will be acquired over the next 25 years by the local power company, Hawaii Electric Light Company (HECO), through a long-term power purchase agreement.

Nohra Nasr, Vice President and General Manager of Ingeteam’s Photovoltaic and BESS businesses in the US, said: “It is quite rewarding for Ingeteam to contribute to Hawaii's goal of being 100% renewable and free of fossil fuels using our technology. We appreciate the confidence of Innergex to grant us this opportunity to be a part of a more resilient and sustainable grid.”

