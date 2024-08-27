GE Verona launches GRiDEA

GE Vernova has announced the launch of Grid Solutions’ GRiDEA portfolio, a comprehensive suite of solutions aimed at decarbonising the electrical grid and supporting the transition to a more sustainable energy future.

The new portfolio was unveiled at CIGRE in Paris, the world’s leading power systems event, where GE Vernova showcased its advanced electrification technology.

A decarbonisation milestone

GRiDEA offers grid operators a range of solutions to reduce SF6 emissions and raw material usage, contributing to the global decarbonisation effort.

At the core of the GRiDEA portfolio are high-voltage SF6-free products, including g3, one of the company’s alternative technologies to SF6, allowing for a 99% CO 2 equivalent reduction of the gas contribution to global warming compared to traditional SF6 equipment. Grid Solutions offers a wide range of SF6-free switchgear up to 420 kV.

In addition, the GRiDEA portfolio has been enhanced with another gaseous SF6-free technology for live tank circuit breakers, which allows the switchgear to operate in extremely low temperature environments.

A commitment to sustainable practices

GE Vernova is committed to minimising the environmental impact of its products throughout their entire lifecycle. Grid Solutions’ GRiDEA portfolio will include solutions that:

Feature less raw materials thanks to the use of recycled materials like copper, aluminium and oil, as well as the replacement of copper wiring with fibre optics.

Extend equipment lifespan through advanced monitoring systems and control switching devices, along with retrofit and modernisation services to enhance long-term sustainability.

Optimise the design and efficiency of transmission and distribution infrastructure, focusing on smaller, lighter, and more efficient products.

Philippe Piron, CEO of GE Vernova’s Electrification Systems business, emphasised the significance of this launch, saying: “The GRiDEA portfolio is more than just a suite of products; it’s proof of our commitment to driving the energy transition forward. By providing grid operators with solutions that not only reduce emissions but also improve efficiency, we’re enabling a future where electrification and sustainability go hand in hand.”

Eric Chaussin, GE Vernova’s Power Transmission business leader, added: “As the global grid evolves, it’s crucial that we equip our customers with solutions that are both innovative and adaptable. GRiDEA represents our dedication to delivering technology that meets the immediate needs of today while anticipating the challenges of tomorrow. This portfolio is designed to support our customers in their efforts to build a more resilient, low-carbon grid.”

Trusted innovation for an electric future

The electrical grid is undergoing significant transformation, driven by the need to electrify while reducing carbon emissions. GE Vernova understands the importance of this shift and is committed to supporting it through the GRiDEA portfolio. This range of products and solutions is designed not only to meet current needs but also to anticipate future industry and environmental challenges.

With the launch of GRiDEA at CIGRE, GE Vernova has aimed to set a new standard for grid transmission infrastructure, digitalisation and sustainability. The portfolio reflects the company’s commitment to innovation and carbon reduction, providing grid operators with the equipment they need to contribute to a more sustainable energy future.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!