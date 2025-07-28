SUNOTEC and Sungrow sign 2.4 GWh battery storage agreement

SUNOTEC, one of Europe’s leading integrated solutions providers in the solar energy sector, and Sungrow, a leading photovoltaic (PV) inverters and energy storage systems provider, have signed a strategic agreement to deploy 2.4 GWh of battery energy storage systems (BESS) across multiple solar power projects in Europe.

The upcoming portfolio includes several large scale projects across the country, which will serve energy storage needs. Among the projects to be developed, there are some that will be supported by funds under Bulgaria’s RESTORE national support programme, while they will all serve as flagship installations, representing some of the largest and most advanced energy storage systems in the country and Europe to date. Trusted by SUNOTEC, Sungrow will supply its industry-leading PowerTitan 2.0 BESS, recognised globally as a top-tier solution for utility scale applications, while the string inverter SG350HX-20 and Sungrow’s MVS will be used for a hybrid project (PV and ESS) of the portfolio.

This agreement marks the first BESS project in Bulgaria with Sungrow BESS. For SUNOTEC, the collaboration underlines the company’s long-term strategy to accelerate the integration of flexible and smart energy systems into its solar infrastructure portfolio.

“The global energy transition depends not only on how much renewable power we produce, but on how intelligently we manage and store it,” said Kaloyan Velichkov, Founder and CEO of SUNOTEC. “This partnership with SUNGROW reflects our shared ambition to lead the next chapter of clean energy – by building resilient, storage-enabled infrastructure that brings stability, sustainability, and scale to markets across Europe and beyond.”

The 2.4 GWh of energy storage capacity will support grid stability, enable better renewable energy integration, and enhance the reliability of solar parks developed and constructed by SUNOTEC throughout Bulgaria and wider Europe.

Anastasios Gkinis, Regional Director of Sungrowfor the CEE, SEE & CIS, add-ed: “This collaboration with SUNOTEC is a cornerstone of our mission to accelerate clean energy deployment in Bulgaria and across Europe. Combining Sungrow’s cutting-edge energy storage technology with SUNOTEC’s execution excellence we create a powerful force to redefine the energy landscape in Bulgaria and support the region’s transition to a sustainable energy future.”

With demanding project timelines and cost-efficient delivery, this joint effort demonstrates the ability of SUNOTEC to execute at scale, deliver unmatched large scale energy infrastructure with exceptional performance and set new standards for innovation in energy storage sector and energy transition in Europe.

