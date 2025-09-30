Colbún starts BESS construction at solar plant

Colbún has begun construction on the battery energy storage system project at its Diego de Almagro Sur photovoltaic power plant, located in the same municipality in the Atacama Region.

The project will be developed in an area of approximately 5 ha. within the plant and includes the installation of 201 battery containers of 1.2 MW/4.8 MWh each, along with 67 inverters of 4.4 MW. This equipment will be organised into medium-voltage circuits (33 kV) that will be connected to a new electrical room for the project, which in turn will be linked to the existing ‘Inca de Oro’ substation.

“This project, which incorporates a BESS storage system, marks a milestone in our commitment to the energy transition. This technology allows us to store surplus energy and release it during peak demand times, avoiding waste and strengthening system security. In this way, we not only contribute to greater integration of renewable energies into the electricity system, but also to a more flexible, resilient, and efficient grid,” said César Novoa, Colbún's Photovoltaic and Battery Project Manager.

The system will have a nominal energy storage capacity of 912 MWh and a power output of 228 MW, allowing energy to be stored for later injection into the National Electric System (SEN), in accordance with the instructions of the National Electric Coordinator.

The project also includes the construction of supporting infrastructure, such as a modular data room, a spare parts warehouse, and the expansion of the current administrative offices. Important construction milestones include the arrival of the batteries on site in February 2026; the completion of battery assembly and connection to the substation in June 2026; and the commissioning of the BESS system in December 2026.

“This new step reaffirms Colbún's commitment to developing technologies that allow for the integration of more renewable energy into the national electricity system, contributing to a more sustainable energy future. Chile is experiencing a storage boom, with more than 486 MW of batteries in operation and more than 2200 MW under environmental assessment, reflecting a clear response from the private sector to leverage our enormous renewable capacity,” Novoa concluded.

