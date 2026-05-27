CorPower Ocean welcomes Algebris Investments and EIC Fund as investors

CorPower Ocean AB, a leading wave energy technology company, has completed share registration from its Series B financing round of €53 million in total proceeds. This announcement follows the release of CorPower Ocean’s annual report of 2025.

Over the last year, Algebris Investments and EIC Fund joined the Series B investor consortia led by Nordic Ninja, SEB Greentech, InnoEnery, and including Santander Asset Management, Iberis Capital, Cisco Investments, GTT Strategic Investments, and Acario (the investment arm of Tokyo Gas). The investment further strengthens CorPower Ocean’s capital base and its capacity for continued growth as it advances toward commercial scale deployment of wave energy technology.

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