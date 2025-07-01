AFRY appointed technical partner for Redelfi’s BESS pipeline in Italy

Redelfi has appointed AFRY to provide technical advisory services to support the development of a new portfolio of battery energy storage systems (BESS) across Italy.

The project aims to accelerate the country’s energy transition by enabling more reliable integration of renewable energy into the grid.

Redelfi is a private Italian company specialising in the development of sustainable and innovative infrastructure for the energy transition. As part of its Redelfi 2 pipeline, the company is developing 9 stand-alone BESS projects, which together are expected to reach an installed capacity of approximately 1 GW.

The battery systems will be able to store clean energy for 4 – 8 hours, making it available on demand. This will contribute to grid stability and reduce reliance on conventional power generation.

AFRY will provide basic design and support throughout the authorisation process to ensure compliance with national regulations and international standards, ultimately bringing the projects to a ready-to-build stage within a streamlined timeline. AFRY's role also includes preparing vendor due diligence reports.

Davide Sommariva, President of Redelfi Group, commented: “This new agreement with AFRY represents a significant step in the implementation of the Redelfi 2 pipeline and strengthens a collaboration based on shared values, strategic vision, and a mutual commitment to a sustainable energy future. We aim for solid and responsible growth, supported by high-profile partners like AFRY.”

Alessio Giuffra, AFRY’s Managing Director for Italy, added: “We are proud of our longstanding partnership with Redelfi, built on trust and collaboration. Our continued engagement reflects AFRY’s client-centric approach and commitment to advancing sustainable solutions together.”

