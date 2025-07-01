Matrix Renewables signs contract with Pioneer Community Energy for BESS project

Matrix Renewables, the TPG Rise-backed global renewable energy platform, and Pioneer Community Energy, a not-for-profit electricity provider headquartered in Rocklin, California, have signed a resource adequacy capacity contract that covers 22 MW of capacity from the Alamo battery energy storage project, located in Kern County, California, the US. The Alamo facility is expected to begin commercial operations in 1H26.

“This agreement marks another milestone as we grow our battery energy storage footprint in California,” said Chris Matthew, Chief Commercial Officer at Matrix Renewables. “Our investment reflects our confidence in the state's clean energy future and the essential role energy storage plays in enabling it. We look forward to continuing to serve community choice aggregation (CCAs) and other load-serving entities with reliable, emissions-free capacity.”

“Matrix is committed to building strong, long-term relationships in the communities where we operate, and the Alamo project supports economic development in Kern County,” explained Cindy Tindell, Managing Director and Head of US for Matrix Renewables.

“Pioneer is proud to partner with Matrix Renewables to secure clean power that increases reliability for the California power grid,” added Vice Chair of Pioneer Community Energy’s Board of Directors and Rocklin City Councilmember, Greg Janda. “Not only does this agreement help ensure sufficient energy supplies, but it also supports low-cost energy and provides essential reliability for our customers, when it is needed most.”

