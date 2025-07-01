Repono and HyperStrong to advance grid scale battery energy storage projects in Europe

HyperStrong, a global leading provider of battery energy storage system (BESS) solutions, and Repono AB, a European developer of large scale energy storage projects, have formalised their strategic collaboration through a partnering agreement. The agreement is aimed at jointly advancing 1.4 GWh grid scale energy storage pro-jects across Europe by 2027, including an additional 400 MW of renewable energy on the grid, which will contribute 0.4% to Europe’s 2030 renewable energy targets.

The strategic partnership brings together complementary skills required for the rapid, large scale deployment of electricity storage. Repono’s project development expertise including site development, permitting, and grid interconnection, will be complemented by HyperStrong’s full-scope system integration capabilities, including BESS solution delivery and associated lifecycle services. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to accelerating the energy transition, while supporting Europe’s ambition to scale local value chains and strengthen long-term industrial resilience.

“We are excited to deepen our partnership with Repono to accelerate the deployment of safe, high-performance, and cost-effective energy storage infrastructure in Europe,” said Pingyang Wang, Senior Vice President of HyperStrong International and President of EMEA Region. “This collaboration reflects our long-term commitment to the European market and our shared ambition to enable grid stability and energy transition in the region.”

Karim Nils Grueber, CEO of Repono, stated: “HyperStrong brings strong technical know-how and proven experience in delivering integrated BESS solutions which is complementary to Repono’s extensive expertise in project development and more than 100 000 hours of BESS operations experience., We will lead with excellence in project design, permitting, and EPC co-ordination. Together, we aim to unlock the potential of grid scale storage as a backbone for Europe’s energy transition.”

Greger Landén, CTO of Repono, concluded: “We have together with HyperStrong spent the last six months evaluating their technology and approach to the energy storage area. We have not only found a partner that is truly focused on performance and safety that aligns well with our values, but also a great team willing to discuss and develop our common approach in line with our needs for enabling the green transition in the European market.”

Under the agreement, both parties will engage in joint planning and project reviews, including technical and commercial alignment on identified pipeline projects. The agreement reflects a shared intent to leverage their complementary strengths for mutually beneficial success in future grid scale projects.

