Elements Green and Envision Energy partner on German BESS

Elements Green, a global IPP, has partnered with Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, to deliver the 1600 MWh Stadorf battery energy storage system (BESS) project, announced at Intersolar Europe in Munich. The project in northern Germany marks a strategic milestone for the deployment of Envision’s Future Energy System in Germany, strengthening its leading role in the German energy storage market and building on Elements Green's growing European development pipeline, while reinforcing a shared commitment to enabling more flexible, resilient and low-carbon energy infrastructure in Europe.

Envision will deliver an integrated, system-level storage solution built around its latest Gen 8 BESS platform, combining four-hour duration, advanced battery technologies and intelligent grid integration capabilities. At 400 MW/1600 MWh, Stadorf is one of the largest battery storage projects currently in development in Germany, requiring advanced solutions to complex engineering, grid integration and regulatory challenges. Designed to meet Germany’s rigorous standards for quality, reliability and technical performance, the solution will provide critical technical robustness for large scale grid applications, helping to raise the standard for advanced storage infrastructure in Germany and across Europe.

Henry Peng, Senior Vice President, Envision Energy & President of EU & LATAM Regions, said: “What makes this partnership stand out is the close collaboration between two teams that share deep roots in the German market and a common commitment to technical excellence. By combining Elements Green’s strong local presence with Envision’s advanced Gen 8 BESS platform, AI-powered Future Energy System and proven global delivery experience, we have been able to address the complex engineering, regulatory and grid integration challenges that define large scale storage projects in Germany. This collaboration demonstrates how local expertise and global capability can work together to accelerate the deployment of flexible, resilient and future-ready energy infrastructure.”

“Battery storage is central to Germany's energy transition, and the scale of that opportunity demands the best available technology. Stadorf is an important project for Germany’s energy transition and reflects the growing need for flexible, reliable and high-quality storage infrastructure,” added Rasmus Friis, CEO of Elements Green, “Germany is integrating more renewable energy than almost any other market in Europe, and storage is what makes that power flexible, dispatchable and genuinely useful to the grid. At Elements Green, we are committed to selecting partners and platforms that deliver the highest standards of performance, efficiency and longevity, because these are long-life assets and the decisions we make at the outset define outcomes for decades. Envision brings advanced technology, a strong under-standing of the local market and proven international delivery experience, giving us confidence in a project of this scale and complexity. Stadorf reflects our shared commitment to delivering infrastructure that performs at the highest level for the long term, and we are proud to be working with Envision to bring it to life.”

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