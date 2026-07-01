Wärtsilä delivers energy storage system for Revera Energy

Wärtsilä has announced that the 150 MW/300 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) provided to owner and operator Revera Energy in Bungama, South Australia, has now begun commercial operations. It is Wärtsilä’s fourth energy storage project in Australia to become operational.

The Bungama project strengthens South Australia’s ability to manage record levels of renewable energy while supporting grid reliability across the National Electricity Market (NEM). It also marks a significant step in a multi-stage development programme and is built to respond to fast changes in grid variability, including solar and wind output, with precision. South Australia regularly operates with some of the world’s highest levels of variable renewable generation, making advanced storage infrastructure essential to maintaining energy stability and reliability.

The first stage of the Bungama energy storage system processed through the commissioning testing phase ahead of schedule, completing each of the three Hold Point Tests in quick succession. This enabled the project to progress smoothly from commissioning to full commercial operation under Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) requirements. Hold Point Tests are AEMO mandated commissioning approvals that allow new energy assets to move in stages from limited operation to full commercial output, confirming safe and reliable performance at each step.

“Bungama BESS is a cornerstone asset in Revera’s strategy to build the flexible infrastructure Australia needs for its clean energy future,” said Daniel Kim, CEO at Revera. “Working alongside Wärtsilä and our project partners, this project demonstrates what effective collaboration can deliver, while meeting the high technical and safety standards required for the grid.”

“Delivering the first stage of the Bungama energy storage system in one of the world’s most dynamic renewable markets demonstrates what advanced technology and deep system collaboration can achieve,” added Don Lee, Vice President, Global Operations at Wärtsilä Energy Storage. “This project shows how storage can be deployed at pace to support regions operating at the frontier of the energy transition, helping to stabilise the grid and ensure more secure, reliable energy for local communities.”

At the core of the project is Wärtsilä Energy Storage’s GridSolveTM Quantum High Energy (HE) technology, which features advanced safety architecture and a high energy-density design. The grid-connected site is orchestrated by Wärtsilä's GEMS platform, which finetunes operations in real time and provides rapid frequency response with millisecond-level accuracy. This combination of Wärtsilä's advanced hardware and software technology enables the facility to capture excess renewable energy and enhance grid flexibility and stability by supporting essential grid services, including frequency control ancillary services, fast frequency response, and energy arbitrage. The project will be supported by a long-term service agreement from Wärtsilä to ensure performance throughout the lifecycle of the installation.

Wärtsilä worked closely with AEMO, transmission network service provider ElectraNet, and Balance of Plant (BOP) contractor Enerven to ensure safe transport, high-quality engineering, and a streamlined commissioning process within one of the world’s most demanding grid environments. Wärtsilä’s energy storage portfolio now exceeds 6 GWh in Australia.

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