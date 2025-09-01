EDF and Ampeak Energy sign long-term agreement to optimise AW1 battery project

EDF, the UK’s largest optimiser of battery and flexible assets, has signed a long-term agreement with sustainable energy developer, owner, and operator, Ampeak Energy, to optimise the AW1 battery energy storage system (BESS) at Uskmouth in South Wales.

The 120 MW/240 MWh battery facility will store electricity and release it to the grid during periods of high demand, helping balance supply and demand while helping the UK lower its carbon emissions. The agreement marks an important step in Ampeak Energy’s plan to turn Uskmouth into a major sustainable energy park.

EDF will use its Powershift platform and expert trading team to maximise the commercial performance of AW1, helping guarantee that electricity is delivered exactly when it is needed most.

For over 50 years, Uskmouth was a coal-fired power station supplying electricity to the national grid. Now under Ampeak Energy’s ownership, it is being transformed into one of the UK’s largest battery storage facilities – supporting the move to net zero while strengthening the nation’s energy security.

With the AW1 project now at financial close and EDF on board, Ampeak Energy is laying the groundwork for Uskmouth to become a leading battery-powered energy site.

Stuart Fenner, Wholesale Market Services, Commercial Director at EDF, said: “We’re proud to be working with Ampeak Energy on this landmark project. Battery storage is key to helping the UK reach its climate goal, and our partnership will unlock long-term value from one of the UK’s most exciting clean energy sites.”

David Taaffe, Chief Operating Officer at Ampeak Energy, added: “AW1 is our flagship battery project, and our partnership with EDF gives us the confidence to deliver lasting value and build momentum towards the creation of one of the largest battery sites in the UK, which can be a catalyst for local and national regeneration.”

This deal strengthens EDF’s position as the UK’s largest operator of battery assets. Together, EDF and Ampeak Energy are helping speed up the shift to a smarter and more sustainable energy future for Britain.

