SMA and Powin sign framework agreement for 2 GW storage capacity

SMA America, the US subsidiary of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA), and US battery specialist Powin have signed a two-year framework agreement for the supply of SMA system solutions for a total of 2 GW of storage capacity as well as for service work.

“We are looking forward to a synergistic partnership in this growth sector,” said Jay Arghestani, Vice President of Large Scale Solutions at SMA America. “Powin and SMA both represent innovation and technical excellence and are committed to the expansion of renewable energy. We know that Powin values the quality and reliability of SMA’s products and solutions, and we are confident that we will deliver the right solutions for future storage projects.”

Under the agreement, Powin has committed to installing at least 2 GW of storage capacity with SMA solutions over the next few years. With the two-year agreement, the US company will benefit from a predictable forecast for the next 2 – 3 years, more predictable pricing for SMA components, and thus more certainty for project planning. At the same time, the agreement is also expected to improve the company’s supply chain management and provide the ability to more easily plan and scale projects.

“Our commitment to the US market and to our customers is further strengthened by our partnership with SMA, one of the world’s best manufacturers of inverters,” said Anthony Carroll, President of Powin. “The energy storage market is entering a new stage of transformative growth and SMA will help us meet the growing demand and provide our customers with more flexibility in choosing their preferred power conversion technology.”

