Commonwealth approval for exploratory works on Borumba pumped hydro project

Queensland Hydro has secured regulatory approval under the Commonwealth Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act (EPBC Act) to undertake exploratory works on the proposed Borumba pumped hydro project.

Queensland Hydro will commence the next phase of the Borumba Project in 2026, including exploratory works to gather critical geotechnical data to progress design development and the revised business case, pending state approvals.

Queensland Hydro’s Executive Chair, Mark Irwin, said Queensland’s future energy mix needs a diverse range of technologies working together and long-duration pumped hydro offers the unique large scale storage needed to support the transition.

“The Borumba pumped hydro project is a critical component of Queensland’s future energy mix, and the Commonwealth regulatory approval is a significant step forward in its development,” Irwin said.

“The proposed exploratory works will support the revised business case for the Borumba Project, with data collected able to support any future configuration.

“Delivering major infrastructure projects requires meticulous planning to avoid unforeseen risks. One of the most effective strategies for achieving this is undertaking comprehensive exploratory works before finalising designs and commencing future main works construction activities.

“If the Borumba Project proceeds to main works construction, this phase will require further Commonwealth and State approvals.

“In addition, and aligned to our commitments to local benefits, Queensland Hydro will be closely engaging with local suppliers and the community on the exploratory works programme.”

The approval follows a public consultation period delivered in early 2025. Submissions received during this period, and Queensland Hydro's response, were included in the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water's assessment process.

The approval includes a series of conditions specific to the scope of the exploratory works. Some conditions must be met before works commence while others will be complied with throughout the exploratory works phase. These conditions include disturbance limits, implementing management plans, securing and restoring land in line with the Offset Area Management Plan, and meeting a range of additional requirements. Queensland Hydro will be required to report on its compliance with any management plans or conditions imposed on approvals. Regular reports will be published on the Queensland Hydro website.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!