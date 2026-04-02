Neoen announces Ako Battery, its first big battery in Japan

Neoen has announced its first investment in Japan Ako Battery (100 MW/400 MWh), which will be one of Japan’s largest batteries.

The announcement took place at the French Japanese Business Forum held in Tokyo during the official visit of the French President, Emmanuel Macron.

Ako Battery is located in the Hyogo Prefecture, in the Kansai region of Japan. Neoen is collaborating with French company, Equans, and Japanese company, Toho, on this project and obtained a grid connection agreement with the network operator, Kansai Electric Power Co., in January 2026. Ako is a 4-hour long duration battery which will actively support the Japanese grid, enhancing stability and resilience. The notice to proceed is expected in coming months and the battery is scheduled to be operational in 2028.

Neoen intends to become a major player in Japan’s battery storage sector and long-term contributor to resilience of its electricity network. Based in Tokyo, Neoen’s local team is already developing a significant pipeline of projects.

Neoen is active in 15 countries across 3 regions – Europe, the Americas, and Australia Pacific, the latter including Australia, Japan, and New Zealand. Since 2017, when Neoen delivered the world’s first big battery (Hornsdale Power Reserve in South Australia), the company has maintained a prominent role in Australia’s battery storage sector, holding the country’s largest portfolio of big batteries totalling 2.3 GW/7.2 GWh in operation or under construction. On a global scale, Neoen’s storage capacity spans 7 countries, with 2.8 GW/8.1 GWh of batteries in operation or under construction.

Xavier Barbaro, Group CEO of Neoen, noted: “As a pioneer in battery storage, Neoen is extremely proud to be announcing Ako Battery, our first investment in Japan and a major step in our expansion in the region. Our team in Tokyo is fully dedicated to contributing our storage expertise to help strengthen Japan’s energy security and accelerate its energy transition.”

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