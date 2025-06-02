Scatec wins battery storage project in South Africa

Scatec ASA has been awarded preferred bidder status for the Haru battery energy storage system (BESS) project totalling 123 MW/492 MWh in the third bid window of the Battery Energy Storage Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme, South Africa, by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

Scatec will receive payments under a 15-year agreement for making the storage capacity available for the National Transmission Company of South Africa (NTCSA), which will utilise the capacity to balance the grid.

The estimated total CAPEX for the battery energy storage project is ZAR 2.2 billion (US$120 million) of which Scatec’s EPC contracts account for approximately 80%. The project will be financed by 90% non-recourse project debt and the remaining by equity from the owners.

Terje Pilskog, CEO of Scatec, commented: “This award reaffirms our standing as a leading renewable energy player in South Africa. We applaud the South African government’s commitment and dedication to the renewable energy procurement programmes. BESS will continue to play an important role in the energy transition, and we will continue to be at the forefront across our core markets.

Building on the experience garnered from the hybrid solar and battery storage projects at Kenhardt, and the ongoing construction of Mogobe BESS, Scatec continues to actively support battery integration to stabilise the national grid.

Alberto Gambacorta, General Manager and Executive Vice President Sub-Saharan Africa, Scatec, added: “Dispatchable energy and grid infrastructure are now more important than ever in the pathway to unlock the sustainability of South Africa’s current and future energy system.”

Scatec will own 50.01% of the equity in the project with Stanlib’s Greenstreet and Redstreet Funds owning 44.99% and a Community Trust holding 5%. Scatec will provide EPC, operations and maintenance, and asset management services to the project.

According to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, commercial close is expected to be concluded by the end of 1Q26. The project will be located in the Free State Province.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.