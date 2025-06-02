TotalEnergies and RGE reach milestone in large scale solar and BESS project

TotalEnergies and RGE, a group operating in the bio-based resources and energy sectors, have been awarded a conditional license to import 1 GW of renewable power from Indonesia, awarded by Singapore’s Energy Market Authority (EMA) for their equally-owned venture, Singa Renewables.

The partners also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Singapore Energy Interconnections (SGEI) to jointly develop a subsea interconnector, enabling electricity imports from Indonesia to Singapore.

The partners had previously signed a co-investment agreement to develop, build, and operate a hybrid renewable power plant comprising a solar farm, battery energy storage system (BESS), and a subsea cable in Riau Province, Indonesia.

The project will supply clean firm power to energy-intensive consumers in Singapore and to industrial complexes near the solar site in Riau Province, Indonesia. Throughout the project’s development, the partners will harness TotalEnergies’ global expertise in large scale energy projects while leveraging RGE’s wide footprint in Indonesia and Singapore.

Helle Kristoffersen, President Asia and Executive Committee Member at TotalEnergies, responded: “I would like to thank the Singapore authorities for granting the necessary licences for this landmark electricity import project that we are pleased to develop with our partner RGE. The project will contribute to Singapore’s goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050, while supporting Riau Province’s economic development in Indonesia. This initiative also illustrates TotalEnergies’ commitment to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s energy transition and security of supply.”

Imelda Tanoto, Managing Director at RGE, added: “We are doing our part to accelerate the region’s clean energy transition. The conditional licence is a key milestone that affirms our role in advancing the region’s collaboration and decarbonisation goals as we remain focused on creating lasting value for communities, markets, and governments alike.”

