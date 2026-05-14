Seaway7 completes cable works at Hail Long offshore wind project

Seaway7 has completed offshore operations for the installation of inner-array grid and export cables on the Hai Long offshore wind project in Taiwan.

The scope of work included the transport and installation of inner-array cables, the respective cable protection systems, and four export cables connected from the offshore substation to the landfall site using horizontal directional drilling (HDD).

The cable installation was carried out by cable-lay vessel Skandi Connector, chartered to Seaway7, and supported by the Orient Constructor walk to work vessel through Seaway7’s partner, Dong Fang Offshore. Execution of the scope was led from Seaway7’s Taipei office in Taiwan.

Graeme Shotton, Seaway7’s Project Director, said: “Congratulations to our vessel and project teams whose dedication and perseverance over the past three years have delivered this important milestone. While the project presented challenges along the way, these were successfully overcome through close collaboration with our client, local partners and subcontractors. A great example of teamwork, resilience, and shared commitment to success.”

The Hai Long offshore e wind project, consisting of Hai Long No. 2 and No. 3 wind farms, is jointly developed by Mitsui & Co., Ltd, Northland Power Inc., and Gentari International Renewables Pte. Ltd with a total installed capacity of over 1 GW. The Hai Long offshore wind project is 45 – 70 km off the Changhua coast with the water depth of 35 – 60 m.

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