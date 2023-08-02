Cambridge Power secures additional BESS planning permission

Cambridge Power has secured planning permission for a 60 MW BESS facility at Redcote Lane, Leeds, the UK.

Situated on a brownfield site adjacent to a major substation, the BESS will provide reliable and sustainable energy storage capabilities to meet the growing demands of the region and support the transition to a low-carbon energy network. This initiative marks Cambridge Power's third successful brownfield rejuvenation project with previous achievements in Newcastle and Glasgow, embracing its ESG strategy of a commitment to reviving former under-utilised industrial sites for sustainable long-term infrastructure development.

The planning approval for the BESS was granted by Leeds City Council under delegated powers. The successful outcome reflects the meticulous planning, collaboration, and expertise invested by Cambridge Power and its partners throughout the entire project lifecycle.

The swift approval by the Northern Power Grid (NPG) for a near-term connection in Autumn 2024 reflects Cambridge Powers’ track record and reputation for delivering projects efficiently. This is despite the challenges faced in other parts of the region, such as for the site in Newcastle, which is experiencing delays of over 13 years.

Neil Waterson, Head of Planning at Cambridge Power, said: “We are thrilled to celebrate this significant milestone for Cambridge Power with the approval of our 10th consecutive planning success in two years. This will help to play a pivotal role in transforming the energy landscape by providing reliable, sustainable, and efficient storage capabilities. We are grateful for the support of all our consultants, including Johnson Mowat, Rossi Long, DRaW, Professional Consult and Futures Ecology in helping to achieve another positive outcome for Cambride Power.”

