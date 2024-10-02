BOOM Power achieves consent for BESS in Wales

BOOM Power has achieved planning consent for a battery energy storage system (BESS) located at Carrog Ganol, near Cemaes in Wales, UK. The BESS will have the ability to import and export up to 300 MW of power through its connection with the transmission network and is anticipated to have an energy capacity in the region of 660 MWh, allowing charge and discharge of power for at least two-hours.

This scheme measures 38.7 acres (15.6 ha.) and does not comprise best and most versatile (BMV) agricultural land. Carrog BESS is a stand-alone facility that will connect directly to the grid. The development will contribute to the delivery of low carbon and renewable energy projects in the area, supporting the Welsh Government ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2050. BESS allow energy generated by intermittent renewable sources like solar and wind power to be stored at times of low energy demand, and then discharged later, at times of peak demand. This on-demand power supply reduces the need for additional expensive and environmentally damaging peaking power plants and infrastructure, which are otherwise used to meet peaks in energy demand. This balancing function also ensures a more stable and reliable power supply, helping to prevent blackouts, and these efficiencies can help reduce energy costs. At a local level The Isle of Anglesey Council declared a Climate Emergency in 2020, and it has prepared its ‘Towards Net Zero Plan 2022 to 2025’ to transform into a Net Zero organisation. At a national level, the UK governments policy to phase out coal power has reached its end as the UK saw the shutdown of a 142-year history of coal-fired electricity. Whilst this is a major achievement to reduce the UK’s carbon emissions it also signals the crucial necessity to increase resilience in the UK energy grid.

Added to this, projections suggest a doubling of electricity consumption in the UK by 2050 due to the decarbonisation of energy use including electrification of cars, heating systems and data centres. Therefore, as the world transitions, this scheme will help to address local and national ambitions over its 40-year operational lifespan. The scheme has been designed to be sensitively sited to avoid harmful impacts on the character and appearance of the area. Key to this is the siting of the scheme which will sit within a natural hollow and therefore, out of sight from Cemaes village and the Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) around the coast. This is supplemented by a well-designed landscaping scheme which provides extensive planting of additional native trees and hedgerow around the perimeter of the battery compound which will strengthen the existing habitat connectivity and screen the proposals from the adjacent Public Right of Way (PRoW). Additional species rich seed mix would also be planted within areas of retained grassland. In combination, these planting measures would achieve biodiversity net gain, increasing the ecological value of the immediate area.

Mark Hogan, Founder of BOOM Power said: “This scheme has been well considered. It pairs extensive landscape mitigation measures with careful siting, to function in harmony with the natural terrain of the landscape. The project’s significant energy storage capacity will significantly enhance the transmission network resilience. Sequentially, this translates to energy cost savings for consumers as we move toward a greener energy platform across the UK. Battery storage is a critical factor in facilitating the full potential of renewable energy by ensuring the UK has a robust supply of power and an important facet in the reduction of fossil fuel-based backup generation.”

Jack Spurway, Head of Planning for BOOM Power commented: “We have enjoyed a proactive working relationship with the local community and with the Isle of Anglesey County Council. The consented scheme is the result of a detailed design process undertaken by our design team supported by our trusted planning and environmental specialists. All consultees were satisfied that the scheme would not lead to planning or environmental impacts as a result of the mitigation measures built into the scheme design. As well as delivering on local and national net zero and energy security targets the scheme will also contribute towards a community benefit fund that will help deliver benefits to the local communities who will host the development.”

