BHP announces pumped hydro project study at Mt Arthur Coal

BHP has partnered with ACCIONA Energía to explore the development of a pumped hydro energy storage project at Mt Arthur Coal.

In 2022, BHP announced its decision to responsibly transition Mt Arthur Coal to closure in 2030, based on the mine reaching the end of its economic life.

As part of the planned pathway for closure, BHP has gained approval from the New South Wales (NSW) government to extend mining activities at Mt Arthur Coal for an additional four years, from July 2026 to June 2030.

BHP’s conceptual studies show that a pumped hydro energy storage project at Mt Arthur Coal has the potential to:

Support around 1000 jobs within the Upper Hunter in the construction phase.

Contribute to ongoing economic activity in Muswellbrook.

Provide power for up to 500 000 homes across NSW every day.

Over the next twelve months, ACCIONA Energía will carry out due diligence on the possibility of converting part of the Mt Arthur site into a pumped hydro energy storage project.

ACCIONA Energía has significant experience in developing large scale infrastructure and renewable energy projects in Australia, including 600 MW of operating assets with another 1.3 GW currently being commissioned, and over 14 GW of operating electricity generation worldwide.

Separately, BHP is committing to a AUS$30 million community fund to help support the Upper Hunter prepare for 2030 and beyond. The fund will be delivered in partnership with the community through a shared decision-making model and will prioritise job creation, industry diversification and economic empowerment.

BHP President Australia, Geraldine Slattery, said: “In 2022, following an extensive review of options including divestment, BHP announced our plan to cease mining at Mt Arthur in 2030.

“Mt Arthur Coal sits on more than 7000 ha. and we are working hard to explore alternative land uses for the site that will continue to support jobs, investment in the region, and the local economy.

“The community have told us they want to see Mt Arthur repurposed when mining ends. This study will examine the role pumped hydro at the Mt Arthur site could play in the region’s future.

“BHP is committed to leaving a positive legacy in the Hunter Valley. With our approval to keep mining to 2030 and with a AUS$30 million fund, we’re recommitting to giving the community and our people the certainty and the support they need for the future.”

