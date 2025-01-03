Boralex expanding UK portfolio further

Boralex Inc. has entered into a joint venture for the development, construction, and operation of the proposed 145 MW Clashindarroch wind farm extension and adjacent 50 MW battery energy storage system (BESS), for a total capacity of 195 MW. The project is located near Dufftown in Moray, Scotland. Boralex has been developing this project for a number of years on behalf of Clashindarroch Wind Farm Extension Ltd.

Esbjorn Wilmar, Country Director of Boralex in the UK, said: “We are delighted to have become co-owners of this exciting project. We already have extensive experience in the area through the initial development of the 177 MW Dorenell wind farm. We now look forward to taking Clashindarroch wind farm extension through the remaining stages of development.”

Nicolas Wolff, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Boralex in Europe, added: “This latest achievement by our UK team will enable us to accelerate the deployment of our Strategic Plan. Through this joint venture, we are adding to our already solid portfolio, supported by our organic developments and the recent acquisition of the 50 MW Sallachy wind project.”

This announcement comes at a pivotal moment in the UK. In December 2024, the UK government unveiled its Clean Power Action Plan, setting out how it wants to achieve its grid decarbonisation targets by 2030. This plan, seen as a landmark for the clean energy sector, aims to unlock £40 billion annually from the private sector for investments in infrastructure and renewable energy. It also states that onshore wind capacity should be almost doubled to meet the decarbonisation target, from 14 GW installed today to 27 GW by 2030. The company submitted a Section 36 application to the Scottish Government. The application is currently under consideration by the Government’s Energy Consents Unit (ECU). The Clashindarroch wind farm extension application consists of up to 22 wind turbines each with an installed capacity of up to 6.6 MW, as well as a battery storage facility of up to 50 MW.

On this transaction, CMS acted as Boralex's legal advisers.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our last issue of the year! The Winter issue of Energy Global is out now; this issue kicks off with a guest comment from Veronica Maxted, Director of Renewables at RS Group before moving on to a regional report on the current state of the renewables industry in North America. This edition of the magazine also explores key topics such as inspection and maintenance, solar optimisation, energy storage technology, geothermal drilling and operations, and much more. With contributions from key industry leaders such as Viridien, Hexagon, DNV Energy Systems, and Halliburton, among others, dive into the issue and see what you could learn.