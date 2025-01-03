Voltfang earns ISO 9001 certification

Voltfang, a leader in high-performance green energy storage solutions for commercial, industrial, and grid scale applications, has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system. The certification, granted by TÜV SÜD Management Service GmbH, applies, among others to the development, production, installation, and maintenance of Voltfang’s energy storage systems, recognising the company’s commitment to delivering reliable energy storage solutions. With plans to scale production to 900 MWh annually by 2030, Voltfang continues to drive energy resilience with its battery storage solutions, supporting Europe’s transition to a greener and more sustainable energy future.

As part of the ISO 9001:2015 certification process, Voltfang has analysed and refined its processes to meet the highest international standards. The green energy storage producer demonstrates its commitment to quality and performance through continuous process improvement. This approach enables Voltfang to meet high standards and establish a culture of continuous improvement. Both the company itself and its business partners and customers benefit from this development.

“This certification reflects our commitment to delivering energy storage solutions of the highest quality. It shows that we take our responsibility seriously and are committed to building future proof solutions. As we scale our operations, this certification highlights our customer and partner centricity within our processes,” said Afshin Doostdar, Voltfang’s CTO and Co-Founder.

“The certification comes at an exciting time for Voltfang, laying the foundation for significant growth over the next few years. One of our most ambitious projects involves replacing the coal power plant Weisweiler with a network of connected battery storage systems by 2030 – a move that would support Germany’s energy goals and also create a model for how regions can transition to cleaner energy,” added Roman Alberti, CSO, Co-Founder and responsible for Business Development at Voltfang.

The ISO certification is the latest in a series of achievements for the Aachen-based company. In November 2024, Voltfang received the 2025 Deutscher Nachhaltigkeitspreis (German Sustainability Award) for its green battery storage solutions, recognised for their role in advancing sustainable energy use among businesses and industries. Additionally, the company just recently raised €8 million in Series A, being backed by prominent existing investors including PT1, AENU, Helen Ventures, Daphni, Aurum Impact, and Maximilian Viessmann.

