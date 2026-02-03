RWE constructs 400 MW battery storage system

On a site in Lingen, Lower Saxony, where acrylic fibres were produced in 2021, the largest battery storage facility in the region is now being built.

RWE is constructing a 400-MW battery storage system on the former premises of Dralon GmbH, northeast of the Emsland gas-fired power plant. The planned facility will be able to deliver its maximum output for at least two hours. This corresponds to a storage capacity of at least 800 MWh.

RWE has now made the decision to invest and the facility is scheduled to go into operation in 2028.

Nikolaus Valerius, CEO of RWE Generation SE, commented: “With the expansion of renewable energies, the demand for firm capacity is growing. New gas-fired power plants and battery storage facilities complement each other perfectly in this regard: while gas-fired power plants step in when wind and solar power fail to supply energy for hours or days, battery facilities primarily bridge short-term gaps or periods of peak load. Our new battery storage facility in Lingen will absorb or feed in power within a few milliseconds, depending on demand. It will thus make an important contribution to grid stability and reliable electricity prices.”

Among other things, the battery storage facility will provide balancing energy to stabilise the electricity grid. It also features the technology necessary to provide new grid services such as instantaneous reserve (inertia).

The battery park will house more than 200 lithium-ion battery units. More than 100 inverters, over 50 medium voltage and two high voltage transformers, as well as two switch panels complete the facility. It will be connected to the electricity grid via the Hilgenberg substation, which Amprion is building less than 50 m away.

Before the foundations for the new battery park can be laid, an 8.5-hectare site in the southern part of the industrial area must be prepared for construction. All the necessary permits for the work have been obtained. Work commenced on 2 February 2026.

